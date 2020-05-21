Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in Strattanville Borough

STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Strattanville Borough early Monday morning.

According to police, around 3:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18, a hit-and-run crash occurred on Ridge Avenue in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a 2013 Dodge Dart belonging to 25-year-old Kristin Geist, of Strattanville, was legally parked on Ridge Avenue when it was struck by an unknown vehicle during the night.

The Dodge sustained minor damage.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.