 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in Strattanville Borough

Thursday, May 21, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aSTRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Strattanville Borough early Monday morning.

According to police, around 3:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18, a hit-and-run crash occurred on Ridge Avenue in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a 2013 Dodge Dart belonging to 25-year-old Kristin Geist, of Strattanville, was legally parked on Ridge Avenue when it was struck by an unknown vehicle during the night.

The Dodge sustained minor damage.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.