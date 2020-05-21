Senior Spotlight: Madyson Montana

With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Madyson Montana.

Name: Madyson Montana

School: North Clarion

Hometown: Leeper

Parents: Joseph and Brenda Montana

Tell us about yourself: I will be a North Clarion graduate and plan to attend the Community College of Allegheny County to major in Court Stenography. I love singing and have been doing it since I was seven years old.

School activities and sports: Junior Historians, Youth Council, National Honors Society, Prom Committee, Choir.

Favorite teacher: My favorite teacher is Mr. Guth who was my science teacher. He always knew how to put a smile on our faces and made learning fun.

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite memories from school: My favorite memories were going on our Junior Historians trips. This past year we went to Boston and it was amazing learning about the history of the area all while being with some of my best friends.

Future plans: Attending the Community College of Allegheny County to major in Court Stenography.

Advice for future students: Never take your time in high school for granted. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, I along with many others was not able to finish my senior year. After so many years of being excited to be done, I would give anything to go back.

Pets: 2 dogs – Shyloh, and Luna, 1 Cat – Snickerz



Favorit joke: What do you call a cow with no legs? Ground Beef.

Favorite bands: Maroon 5, Little Big Town

Favorite movies: Lion King, Hunger Games

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Carrie Underwood

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? All of it. I always pack my lunch.

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? I guess it depends on how long you let it soak in the milk.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: My parents, brother, friends, and teachers who have supported me my whole life.

Anything else you’d like to include? I really love The Meadows ice cream – like really love it (hint hint).

