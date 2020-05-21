SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Job of the Week

THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Thursday, May 21, 2020 @ 12:05 AM
All Season’s Temporaries Inc. is hiring for a part-time janitorial position in Franklin area.
The pay will be $10.00 an hour with 10 hours per week.
The hours will be Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Qualified candidates would:
- Be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Be reliable
- Have prior janitorial experience
Call 814-437-2148 for more info or email your resume to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.
