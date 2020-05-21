 

SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Job of the Week

Thursday, May 21, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

all-seasons-generalAll Season’s Temporaries Inc. is hiring for a part-time janitorial position in Franklin area.

The pay will be $10.00 an hour with 10 hours per week.

The hours will be Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Qualified candidates would:

  • Be able to pass pre-employment screening
  • Be reliable
  • Have prior janitorial experience

Call 814-437-2148 for more info or email your resume to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.


