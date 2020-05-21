 

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Contact Dubrook (M and B Redi Mix) for a Contractor Recommendation for Your Decorative Concrete Project!

Thursday, May 21, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Katz job (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – DuBrook (M and B Redi Mix) is showcasing some recently completed stamped concrete jobs. Ask your contractor to contact DuBrook for products for your decorative concrete project!

If you are looking for stamped concrete and need advice on an area contractor to hire, call the Clarion plant at 814-226-8411.

DuBrook offers endless color and stamped concrete combinations.

Seneca lodge (1)

DuBrook offers 15 stamp patterns available to rent to the homeowner or experienced contractor.

The company’s new color machine is capable of producing hundreds of different colors.

Acid Stain (1)

Concrete countertop (1)

Concrete stain and concrete countertop supplies are also available at all locations.

Call Dubrook at 814-226-8411 today for a contractor recommendation or advice to complete your decorative concrete project!

For more information about DuBrook, visit their website or their Facebook page.


