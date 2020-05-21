SPONSORED: It’s Pasta Night at Sweet Basil!

 

Thursday, May 21, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Pasta DishSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – It’s Pasta Night at Sweet Basil! Call 814-226-7013 to place your takeout order!

The special price of $12.50 includes your choice of pasta, fresh bread, and a side salad.

Click here to view their pasta choices and details.

Place your takeout order now at 814-226-7013!

Sweet Basil Restaurant offers carryout services seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

House Manager Marty Fye.

There is also a full menu here and the following regular daily specials are available.

SUNDAY: Chef’s Special

MONDAY: Chef’s Special

TUESDAY: Lasagna, $12.50

WEDNESDAY: Wings, ½ dozen $4,50; Dozen $9.00

THURSDAY: Pasta Night, $12.50 (Choice of pasta)

FRIDAY: Fish – Baked, Blackened, Deep Fried, $12.50

SATURDAY: 12 oz. Prime Rib, $16.50

Check Out Sweet Basil’s dessert menu!

Sweet Basil Dessert menu

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Follow Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.

image (37)


