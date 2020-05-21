State Police Calls: Vehicle Vs. Deer Crash, Two-Vehicle Crash, Found Property

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to the following calls:

Vehicle Vs. Deer Crash in Howe Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, a 2014 Nissan Sentra was traveling north on State Route 66 just west of Sheffield Junction Road in Howe Township, Forest County when a deer entered the roadway.

Police say the vehicle struck the deer then continued 50 feet before coming to a final rest on the right shoulder of the road.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage.

The name of the driver was not released.

Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 28

According to Kittanning-based State Police, a two-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 28/State Route 66 just south of Ash Road in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County, around 11:20 a.m. on May 16.

Police say the crash involved a 2012 Triumph Tiger XC motorcycle, operated by 33-year-old Christopher L. Dixon, of Cheswick, and a 2016 Toyota Camry, operated by 56-year-old Joseph Bottaro, of Clarion.

No injures were reported.

Dixon was using a helmet.

Bottaro and his passenger, 57-year-old Deborah L. Bottaro, of Clarion, were both using seat belts.

Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Dixon was cited for following too closely.

Found Property in Barnett Township

Around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, Marienville-based State Police were called to a location on River Road in Barnett Township, Forest County, for a report of found drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing.

