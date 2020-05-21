Venango County Man Charged With Attempted Murder Waives Hearing

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man charged with attempted murder after he reportedly strangled a UPMC Northwest staff member with a sock waived his hearing in court on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 34-year-old Jack Daniel Caylor, of Clintonville, were waived for court on Wednesday, May 20:

– Criminal Attempt – Murder Of The First Degree

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Misdemeanor 2

The charges have been transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

Caylor remains lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied, and the reason is listed in the court documents as “Danger to self and/or others. Nature of offense.”

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at UPMC Northwest on May 2.

Details of the case:

Around 6:36 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, Corporal Wilson, of UPMC Security, received a call from the administrator on duty reporting an incident concerning a patient who had strangled an employee. Cpl. Wilson responded to the unit and observed the patient, identified as Jack Caylor, pacing back and forth, “extremely agitated,” in the doorway, according to a criminal complaint.

When Caylor saw Cpl. Wilson, he said he “strangled her because he was pissed off that he was not being released,” the complaint states.

Caylor was then taken into custody to prevent possible harm to other patients or staff members. He was placed on constant observation while the investigation continued.

A review of video of the incident showed that Caylor retrieved a sock from the left side pocket of his hoodie, then watched the victim for a time before rolling the sock in his hand, then approaching her and placing the sock around her neck from behind. Caylor then tightened the sock around the victim’s neck, cutting off her air and blood flow, according to the complaint.

A second patient then jumped up and assisted the victim in removing Caylor and the sock.

Caylor was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 3.

Second Case Against Caylor

Court documents indicate Caylor also waived the following charges on May 20:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clintonville Borough in late April.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:19 p.m. on April 26, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Butler Street in Clintonville for a report of an assault.

A known female victim reported she was attacked by Jack Caylor, the complaint indicates.

The victim stated she went to Caylor’s residence to pick up a cat she had given him, and when she arrived, Caylor held a knife to her throat and told her, “I am going to f***** kill you,” according to the complaint.

The victim told police she then got away from Caylor, and he moved the knife to his own throat, the complaint states.

The victim described the knife as a fixed blade kitchen knife.

