Wolf Administration Grants Second Extension to License to Carry Firearm Permits

Thursday, May 21, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

handgun-231696_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that Governor Tom Wolf has granted an additional extension to license to carry firearms permits.

Permits, which expired on March 19, 2020 or later, have now been extended to July 31, 2020. The previous extension was set to expire on May 30.

The extension of license to carry permit expiration dates is necessary due to the closure of some county courthouses and sheriff’s offices, as well as other ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

In Pennsylvania, an individual 21 years old or older may apply for a license to carry firearms by submitting a completed application to the sheriff of the county in which they reside or, if a resident of a city of the first class, with the chief of police of that city. The sheriff has 45 days to investigate and determine an individual’s eligibility to be issued a license, which is valid for five years.

A license to carry firearms is required to carry a firearm concealed on one’s person or in a vehicle. Any person who carries a firearm concealed on or about his person except in his place of abode or fixed place of business without a valid and lawfully issued license commits a felony of the third degree.

For more information on carrying a firearm in Pennsylvania, visit psp.pa.gov.


