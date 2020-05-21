 

Woman’s Body Found in Creek in Venango County

Thursday, May 21, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-line-1024x680CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was pronounced dead after being found in a creek in Cranberry Township on Tuesday evening.

A representative of Venango County 9-1-1 said they receive a call regarding a woman discovered in Sage Run near Riverside Drive in Cranberry Township around 5:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19.

Oil City Fire Department, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Community Ambulance Service, and Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh told The Derrick 32-year-old Roxanne Wassil, of Oil City, was was discovered in the creek and was transported to UPMC Northwest. Wassil was then pronounced dead at the hospital.

Rugh reported an autopsy is scheduled for noon on Thursday, May 21.

According to Franklin-based State Police Community Service Officer Michelle McGee, the incident remains under investigation.

Trooper McGee noted that there is no foul play suspected at this time.

The scene was cleared around 7:02 p.m. on Tuesday.


