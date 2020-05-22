A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today = Showers, mainly after 1pm. High near 67. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – Scattered showers, mainly between noon and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Sunday – Scattered showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Memorial Day – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

