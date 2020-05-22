BREAKING NEWS: Clarion County, Several Other Counties to Go Green on May 29

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – On Friday afternoon, Governor Tom Wolf announced that 17 Pennsylvania counties, including Clarion County, will move to the green phase of the state reopening plan on Friday, May 29.

During the press conference, in which Wolf noted that Pennsylvania has succeeded in slowing the spread of COVID-19 across the state, he also announced a number of eastern Pennsylvania counties will also move into the yellow phase of reopening on May 19, while the few remaining counties will move to the yellow phase by June 5.

Wolf also issued a reminder that while the green phase will allow all businesses to reopen, some restrictions will apply. Precautions such as capacity limits will be in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

