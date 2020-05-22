 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

BREAKING NEWS: Clarion County, Several Other Counties to Go Green on May 29

Friday, May 22, 2020 @ 04:05 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

Wolf-LevineHARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – On Friday afternoon, Governor Tom Wolf announced that 17 Pennsylvania counties, including Clarion County, will move to the green phase of the state reopening plan on Friday, May 29.

During the press conference, in which Wolf noted that Pennsylvania has succeeded in slowing the spread of COVID-19 across the state, he also announced a number of eastern Pennsylvania counties will also move into the yellow phase of reopening on May 19, while the few remaining counties will move to the yellow phase by June 5.

Wolf also issued a reminder that while the green phase will allow all businesses to reopen, some restrictions will apply. Precautions such as capacity limits will be in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.