BREAKING NEWS: Man Shot to Death in Marienville

Friday, May 22, 2020 @ 10:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

crime-tapeMARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say a Tionesta man was shot to death early Friday morning in Marienville.

According to a release from the Forest County Coroner’s Office, around 12:43 a.m. on Friday, May 22, Marienville-based State Police contacted Forest County Coroner Norman J. Wimer to respond to the Kelly Hotel in Marienville for a reported shooting.

Both Coroner Wimer and his Chief Deputy Coroner Cody Magill responded to the scene.

The coroner also requested the presence of Forest County District Attorney Alyce Busch.

At the scene, 45-year-old Brian Schill, of Tionesta, was found shot an unknown number of times. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“We are realizing that this was an apparent dispute of some sort between Schill and another white male near the sidewalk in front of the Kelly Hotel,” Wimer stated in the release.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and additional information will be released by the coroner’s office as it becomes available.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

(Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.)


