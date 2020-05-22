C-L Foundation, ProPoint Media Photography Team Up to Celebrate C-L Grads

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The C-L Foundation recently teamed up with Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography to create something special to celebrate the Clarion-Limestone Class of 2020.

(Photo courtesy of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Graduation Coordinator and Choral Director Tina Bennett, the idea came about after she noticed an advertisement for yard signs while working on ideas for how to celebrate graduation under the constraints of the COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

“I was thinking about how we could publicly celebrate these kids accomplishment, and I though maybe we could do that,” Bennett told exploreClarion.com.

She decided to reach out to Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography, who regularly handles athletic photos for the school.

“The big thing was to be able to include every single senior. We had offers from other companies that were very generous, but because Dave is a photographer, he could get photos of the students in their caps and gowns, and that’s what we wanted,” she noted.

“His all-inclusive offer was what worked best for us, and we were then able to come up with funding through the (C-L) foundation. We didn’t want anyone to be excluded because they couldn’t afford it, so we made it so every graduate can have one, regardless of their financial situation.”

Bennett said they set up an evening for the students to turn in their books, retrieve their belongings from their lockers, pick up their caps and gowns, and immediately put them on for their photographs.

“Every senior showed up, and they were all there to have their pictures taken, and we even incorporated a bit of a picnic, with some social distancing.”

She noted that the Red River Roadhouse provided food and drinks, and everyone was able to remain outdoors and keep some distance for safety while the photographs were being taken.

“I was glad they were all able to show up,” photographer Dave Cyphert said.

Cyphert, who is a Clarion-Limestone alumnus, was happy to take on the project.

“They’re a great group of kids, but I wouldn’t expect anything less from Clarion-Limestone kids.”

Family members who are interested in viewing or ordering photos can find more information here.

The signs will be publicly displayed across the front of the school on Tuesday, May 26. Seniors will be permitted to “gown up” and take photos standing among the signs during the week prior to the graduation ceremony, which is set for Friday, May 29.

Clarion-Limestone’s graduation ceremony is being held at the Moonlight Drive in on Friday evening. The speeches from the valedictorian and salutatorian are being pre-recorded and will play on the big screen. Then each graduate will be honored, with a live feed of them getting their diploma on a split-screen format with other photos. They will also each receive their yard sign at the ceremony.

After all of the graduates have received their diplomas, they will all step out of their vehicles, where each have been asked to be seated on the passenger side to keep distance between them, and will have a tassel turning.

Finally, a farewell video from the teachers will be played.

The graduation ceremony is also being broadcast live on Mega Rock, 105.5 FM.

“I can’t wait to see it all,” Bennett said. “I think it’s going to be one of the coolest things.”

