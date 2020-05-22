 

Featured Local Event

866 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in PA; Death Toll Approaching 5,000

Friday, May 22, 2020 @ 10:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 866 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 66,258. There are 4,984 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 115 new deaths.

There are 312,743 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/22/20 – 866
5/21/20 – 980
5/20/20 – 746
5/19/20 – 610
5/18/20 – 822
5/17/20 – 623
5/16/20 – 989

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 58 0 58 2
Butler 209 0 209 12
Clarion 25 0 25 2
Clearfield 33 0 33 0
Crawford 21 0 21 0
Elk 6 0 6 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 88 1 89 4
Jefferson 7 0 7 0
McKean 11 0 11 1
Mercer 97 5 102 4
Venango 8 0 8 0
Warren 2 1 3 0

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

 

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 2%
19-24 6%
25-49 37%
50-64 26%
65+ 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 16%
50-64 26%
65+ 57%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

 

Death Data

COVID-19 Deaths Registered : 4984

Deaths Per County of Residency

Fifty-three (53) counties have reported COVID-19 deaths
County  # of Deaths   County Population  Death Rate Per 100,000 Residents
Adams 5 102,811 4.9
Allegheny 154 1,218,452 12.6
Armstrong 2 65,263 3.1
Beaver 71 164,742 43.1
Bedford 2 48,176 4.2
Berks 283 420,152 67.4
Blair 1 122,492 0.8
Bradford 3 60,833 4.9
Bucks 454 628,195 72.3
Butler 12 187,888 6.4
Cambria 2 131,730 1.5
Carbon 22 64,227 34.3
Centre 5 162,805 3.1
Chester 242 522,046 46.4
Clarion 2 38,779 5.2
Columbia 29 65,456 44.3
Cumberland 43 251,423 17.1
Dauphin 57 277,097 20.6
Delaware 501 564,751 88.7
Erie 4 272,061 1.5
Fayette 4 130,441 3.1
Franklin 28 154,835 18.1
Fulton 1 14,523 6.9
Huntingdon 1 45,168 2.2
Indiana 4 84,501 4.7
Juniata 4 24,704 16.2
Lackawanna 148 210,793 70.2
Lancaster 272 543,557 50
Lawrence 8 86,184 9.3
Lebanon 24 141,314 17
Lehigh 197 368,100 53.5
Luzerne 133 317,646 41.9
Lycoming 12 113,664 10.6
Mckean 1 40,968 2.4
Mercer 4 110,683 3.6
Mifflin 1 46,222 2.2
Monroe 97 169,507 57.2
Montgomery 619 828,604 74.7
Northampton 192 304,807 63
Northumberland 2 91,083 2.2
Perry 1 46,139 2.2
Philadelphia 1196 1,584,138 75.5
Pike 18 55,933 32.2
Schuylkill 26 142,067 18.3
Snyder 1 40,540 2.5
Susquehanna 15 40,589 37
Tioga 2 40,763 4.9
Union 1 44,785 2.2
Washington 5 207,346 2.4
Wayne 6 51,276 11.7
Westmoreland 38 350,611 10.8
Wyoming 7 27,046 25.9
York 22 448,273 4.9

* 2018 population data used from the Pennsylvania State Data Center at Penn State Harrisburg.
** Death rate per 100,000 residents.

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives 
Adams 214 2418
Allegheny 1739 25517
Armstrong 58 1099
Beaver 550 3122
Bedford 36 601
Berks 3838 9867
Blair 46 2292
Bradford 43 1272
Bucks 4764 16192
Butler 209 3325
Cambria 55 3042
Cameron 2 116
Carbon 224 1948
Centre 138 1763
Chester 2320 9921
Clarion 25 628
Clearfield 33 918
Clinton 48 474
Columbia 342 1139
Crawford 21 964
Cumberland 572 3674
Dauphin 1049 8426
Delaware 6060 17041
Elk 6 280
Erie 190 3658
Fayette 93 2797
Forest 7 63
Franklin 697 4463
Fulton 14 186
Greene 27 688
Huntingdon 223 719
Indiana 89 1103
Jefferson 7 453
Juniata 94 293
Lackawanna 1451 5040
Lancaster 2736 13286
Lawrence 73 1115
Lebanon 892 3926
Lehigh 3613 12182
Luzerne 2620 9271
Lycoming 155 1915
McKean 11 474
Mercer 102 1303
Mifflin 57 1076
Monroe 1295 4885
Montgomery 6366 28819
Montour 50 3105
Northampton 2842 11306
Northumberland 155 1205
Perry 43 579
Philadelphia 17057 48077
Pike 475 1807
Potter 4 126
Schuylkill 560 3881
Snyder 35 341
Somerset 37 1431
Sullivan 2 80
Susquehanna 93 600
Tioga 16 474
Union 61 909
Venango 8 448
Warren 3 313
Washington 134 3713
Wayne 115 833
Westmoreland 436 8001
Wyoming 33 387
York 895 11373

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases  Percent of Cases*
Female 36,420 55%
Male 29,153 44%
Neither 3 0%
Not reported 682 1%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases 
African American/Black 7930 12%
Asian 885 1%
White 17,518 26%
Other 366 1%
Not reported 39,559 60%

* 60% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive 
Northcentral 988 12803 17
Northeast 12487 48259 140
Northwest 413 10733 18
Southcentral 4663 40026 75
Southeast 42772 147084 887
Southwest 3228 53838 44

EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

 

 

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Friday, May 22, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

