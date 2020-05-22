866 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in PA; Death Toll Approaching 5,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 866 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 66,258. There are 4,984 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 115 new deaths.

There are 312,743 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/22/20 – 866

5/21/20 – 980

5/20/20 – 746

5/19/20 – 610

5/18/20 – 822

5/17/20 – 623

5/16/20 – 989

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 58 0 58 2 Butler 209 0 209 12 Clarion 25 0 25 2 Clearfield 33 0 33 0 Crawford 21 0 21 0 Elk 6 0 6 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 88 1 89 4 Jefferson 7 0 7 0 McKean 11 0 11 1 Mercer 97 5 102 4 Venango 8 0 8 0 Warren 2 1 3 0

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 2% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 16% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

COVID-19 Deaths Registered : 4984

Deaths Per County of Residency

Fifty-three (53) counties have reported COVID-19 deaths

County # of Deaths County Population Death Rate Per 100,000 Residents Adams 5 102,811 4.9 Allegheny 154 1,218,452 12.6 Armstrong 2 65,263 3.1 Beaver 71 164,742 43.1 Bedford 2 48,176 4.2 Berks 283 420,152 67.4 Blair 1 122,492 0.8 Bradford 3 60,833 4.9 Bucks 454 628,195 72.3 Butler 12 187,888 6.4 Cambria 2 131,730 1.5 Carbon 22 64,227 34.3 Centre 5 162,805 3.1 Chester 242 522,046 46.4 Clarion 2 38,779 5.2 Columbia 29 65,456 44.3 Cumberland 43 251,423 17.1 Dauphin 57 277,097 20.6 Delaware 501 564,751 88.7 Erie 4 272,061 1.5 Fayette 4 130,441 3.1 Franklin 28 154,835 18.1 Fulton 1 14,523 6.9 Huntingdon 1 45,168 2.2 Indiana 4 84,501 4.7 Juniata 4 24,704 16.2 Lackawanna 148 210,793 70.2 Lancaster 272 543,557 50 Lawrence 8 86,184 9.3 Lebanon 24 141,314 17 Lehigh 197 368,100 53.5 Luzerne 133 317,646 41.9 Lycoming 12 113,664 10.6 Mckean 1 40,968 2.4 Mercer 4 110,683 3.6 Mifflin 1 46,222 2.2 Monroe 97 169,507 57.2 Montgomery 619 828,604 74.7 Northampton 192 304,807 63 Northumberland 2 91,083 2.2 Perry 1 46,139 2.2 Philadelphia 1196 1,584,138 75.5 Pike 18 55,933 32.2 Schuylkill 26 142,067 18.3 Snyder 1 40,540 2.5 Susquehanna 15 40,589 37 Tioga 2 40,763 4.9 Union 1 44,785 2.2 Washington 5 207,346 2.4 Wayne 6 51,276 11.7 Westmoreland 38 350,611 10.8 Wyoming 7 27,046 25.9 York 22 448,273 4.9

* 2018 population data used from the Pennsylvania State Data Center at Penn State Harrisburg.

** Death rate per 100,000 residents.

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 214 2418 Allegheny 1739 25517 Armstrong 58 1099 Beaver 550 3122 Bedford 36 601 Berks 3838 9867 Blair 46 2292 Bradford 43 1272 Bucks 4764 16192 Butler 209 3325 Cambria 55 3042 Cameron 2 116 Carbon 224 1948 Centre 138 1763 Chester 2320 9921 Clarion 25 628 Clearfield 33 918 Clinton 48 474 Columbia 342 1139 Crawford 21 964 Cumberland 572 3674 Dauphin 1049 8426 Delaware 6060 17041 Elk 6 280 Erie 190 3658 Fayette 93 2797 Forest 7 63 Franklin 697 4463 Fulton 14 186 Greene 27 688 Huntingdon 223 719 Indiana 89 1103 Jefferson 7 453 Juniata 94 293 Lackawanna 1451 5040 Lancaster 2736 13286 Lawrence 73 1115 Lebanon 892 3926 Lehigh 3613 12182 Luzerne 2620 9271 Lycoming 155 1915 McKean 11 474 Mercer 102 1303 Mifflin 57 1076 Monroe 1295 4885 Montgomery 6366 28819 Montour 50 3105 Northampton 2842 11306 Northumberland 155 1205 Perry 43 579 Philadelphia 17057 48077 Pike 475 1807 Potter 4 126 Schuylkill 560 3881 Snyder 35 341 Somerset 37 1431 Sullivan 2 80 Susquehanna 93 600 Tioga 16 474 Union 61 909 Venango 8 448 Warren 3 313 Washington 134 3713 Wayne 115 833 Westmoreland 436 8001 Wyoming 33 387 York 895 11373 View as a clickable county or zip code level map Opens In A New Window Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Female 36,420 55% Male 29,153 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 682 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases African American/Black 7930 12% Asian 885 1% White 17,518 26% Other 366 1% Not reported 39,559 60% * 60% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 988 12803 17 Northeast 12487 48259 140 Northwest 413 10733 18 Southcentral 4663 40026 75 Southeast 42772 147084 887 Southwest 3228 53838 44 EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities. COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/22/2020 at 8:00 a.m.)

* is less than 5 cases

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Friday, May 22, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

