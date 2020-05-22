 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Earl “Skip” Crawford III

Friday, May 22, 2020 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Earl-Skip-Crawford-1590065224Earl “Skip” Crawford III, 69 of Sandy Lake, passed away May 20, 2020 from a lengthy illness at home with family.

Born March 6, 1951 he was the late son of Earl Crawford Jr. and Betty (DeLong) Crawford.

Skip had many skills, but painting was his specialty, having many cars featured in magazines. He loved NASCAR and drag racing. Skip and his wife enjoyed fishing, car shows, and traveling. In the summer you could find skip on his pontoon boat fishing the lake. His dog Miles was his best buddy.

Surviving is his wife Sandy Campbell, Daughters Mandy Clark and companion Eric Clayton, and Chelsie Campbell, son Shawn (Zip) McCauley and wife Amber, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Also surviving is brother James Crawford and wife Irene and sister Deb Green.

In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by his sister Cheryl Hoover, sister Frances Jean Crawford, and brother John Crawford.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Black Funeral Home of Sandy Lake, there will be no services.

Please send donations to Lake Wilhelm Marina.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.BlackFuneralHomes.net


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.