Earl “Skip” Crawford III, 69 of Sandy Lake, passed away May 20, 2020 from a lengthy illness at home with family.

Born March 6, 1951 he was the late son of Earl Crawford Jr. and Betty (DeLong) Crawford.

Skip had many skills, but painting was his specialty, having many cars featured in magazines. He loved NASCAR and drag racing. Skip and his wife enjoyed fishing, car shows, and traveling. In the summer you could find skip on his pontoon boat fishing the lake. His dog Miles was his best buddy.

Surviving is his wife Sandy Campbell, Daughters Mandy Clark and companion Eric Clayton, and Chelsie Campbell, son Shawn (Zip) McCauley and wife Amber, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Also surviving is brother James Crawford and wife Irene and sister Deb Green.

In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by his sister Cheryl Hoover, sister Frances Jean Crawford, and brother John Crawford.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Black Funeral Home of Sandy Lake, there will be no services.

Please send donations to Lake Wilhelm Marina.

