Featured Local Job: Interstate Coordinator/Alternate Conference Officer

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs/wk.) Interstate Coordinator/Alternate Conference Officer to work within the Venango County Domestic Relations Office.

Required qualifications:

High School diploma or equivalent, plus computer training required.

One to two years’ working experience involving investigation or related government work, preferred.

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Clearances must be renewed every four years.

Must pass pre-employment drug screening.

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from: Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323. Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Thursday, May 28th, 2020 by 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us. EOE M/F D/V

