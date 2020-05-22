Joslyn “Joss” Engel, 18 of Franklin was tragically taken from this life on May 18, 2020.

Born in Franklin on July 6th, 2001, she was the daughter of Justin ”Guy” and Joey (Hoffman) Engel.

Joss was a 2019 honors graduate of Maplewood High School where her teacher/coach Phillip Young believed in her leadership ability to manage the Maplewood Tigers Golf Team along with playing the game. She also enjoyed softball and basketball.

Joss loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter and if there was a mud hole, she would find it. She enjoyed kayaking while photographing the hidden treasures of the river.

If you knew her well or barely at all, she always left you thinking. Whether it was about how absolutely beautiful, ridiculously funny or just down right inappropriate she was; she left her mark. Her music fueled her bigger than life personality. Joss will continue to stay with us all through memories and the laugh she forced us all to endure whether we were in the mood for it or not.

Left to cherish her memory along with her parents, Guy and Joey Engel, is her maternal grandmother, Marilyn Baird and her significant other, Terry Kilgore of Polk; her paternal grandmother Deb Frampton, and her husband, John of Cooperstown; her brother, Everett Hoobler of Franklin; her sisters, Elizabeth Hoobler and Jaclyn Engel both of Franklin; her aunts and uncles, Carrie Smith and her husband, Raymond, JR, of Franklin, Chad Hoffman and his significant other, Mylinda Hunsberger of Seneca, Samantha Hoffman of Franklin, Steffanie Adams and her husband, Jason of Polk, Sarah Hoffman of Aiken, SC and Kim Sanford of Franklin; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; her beloved cat “Tommy”.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Harold Hoffman; her paternal grandfather Harry Engel and her cousin Chase Hoffman.

Services for Joss will be private and held at the convenience of her family. A celebration of life will be held on June 13, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Rainbow Sportsman’s Club, 481 Rainbow Road, Polk, PA 16342. For those of you not able to attend, we ask that you keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayer during this difficult time.

The family has suggested memorial contributions be made to the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323 to help defray costs.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences or for general information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

