Ralph “Skip” Alden

Ralph L. Alden (Skip), 81, of Knox passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center following a period of declining health.

Born October 13, 1938, Ralph was the son of the late William and Flora Belle Mays Alden.

Ralph attended school at the Ashland School. He served in the US Army and worked at the Glass Plant

Ralph is survived by his three children Rhonda (Terry) Guntrum of New Bethlehem, Theresa (Alan) Hope of Alexandria, VA, and Andrew (Anjum) Alden of Shorewood WI; and his grandchildren Karlee (Benjamin) Graham of Grove City, Elijah and Kiera Hope of Alexandria, VA, and Alexander and Adlee of Shorewood, WI and great grandchildren Kora and Bennett Graham.

Along with his wife and parents Ralph was preceded in death by his siblings: Jennifer Wesner, Louise Alden Franklin, Mary Miller, Harry Alden, Rose Alden Metts, Evelyn Alden Alosio, Lu Alden Bashline , Archie Alden and Sylvester Alden.

Due to the current corona virus pandemic, a public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place at the St. Marks Cemetery in Kossuth.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.