Peter James Gibson, 82, of Meadville, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Rolling Fields Eldercare Community.

Peter was born in Sheffield, England on July 31, 1937, a son of the late Ronald and Constance Gibson.

Following his graduation with two Bachelor’s Degrees in Production Engineering and Metallurgy from the University of Sheffield in England, Peter began his career in the steel industry in his home land.

On September 5, 1963, Peter married the love of his life Margaret Williams; she survives.

In 1967, Peter brought his family to the United States where he was employed by Crucible Steel of Pittsburgh and then Sharon Steel. He later moved to Franklin, PA, where he began several businesses; GPlan Design, which focused on home construction and land development and GPlan Lumber which supplied building materials to the public and his construction business.

Further along in his career, Peter moved to Titusville, PA, and worked for Jim Berry as General Manager of Windy Hill Machines before becoming President of Birdsboro Steel in Reading, PA. This career path led him to establish his own engineering company, Fordees Engineering, also located in Reading.

After building a strong company, Peter sold the business and moved to West Palm Beach, FL, where he began his final business venture, MG, Inc. Peter’s new company was responsible for designing, building, managing and overseeing the construction of what became some of the most prominent homes in the United States, the first of which was a project at the Mar-a-Lago estate. He was proud to have another one of his projects featured on the front page of Architectural Digest.

His love of building and remodeling was in his bones. It was not unusual to be surprised by Dad knocking down a wall to begin a home remodeling project while the family was still watching a television show. He liked to start a home project with a bang! He also enjoyed the art of fine dining and conversation…a throwback to the English pub life, gardening and traveling, especially to the Caribbean.

In his younger years, Peter enjoyed playing semi-pro English soccer with Sheffield United and continued to watch anything to do with English football. Peter’s life was full and productive. He felt blessed to be doing the things he loved to do. His quick wit and pithy responses were lovingly cloaked in his English sarcasm. He was truly a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be immensely missed.

In addition to his wife, Margaret, of 56 years, Peter is survived by two children, his son, Steven J. Gibson and his wife Michele of Meadville and their three children, Alex E. Berkshire and her husband Willis of Charleston, SC, Maxwell S. Cramer of Greenville, Jacob C. Cramer and wife Ashley of Meadville, and Peter’s daughter, Helen Simmons of Wasilla , AK and her two sons, Brooks Simmons and his wife Kaylee of Wasilla, Andrew J. Simmons and his wife Kimberly of Wasilla. Also surviving, is his brother John Gibson and his wife Heather of Castleton, England, their daughter Georgina, a sister in law Ann Butterell and her husband Don of Sheffield, England, their children Victoria Butterell and David Butterell.

In addition to his parents, Peter was preceded in death by a niece Catherine Gibson, a brother-in-law David Williams, and a son-in-law Michael P. Simmons.

The family wishes to thank the exceptional nursing staff at Rolling Fields Eldercare and Hospice for their truly warm and compassionate care for our beloved husband and father. Memorial contributions may be made to Rolling Fields Eldercare Community, 9108 PA-198, Conneautville, Pa 16406.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later late.

Arrangements are under the direction of Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville.

