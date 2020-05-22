THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Senior Spotlight: Union’s Colton Hoffman
With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Colton Hoffman.
Name: Colton Hoffman
School: Union
Hometown: Rimersburg
Parents: Lindsey Moore
About Colton: Colton will be attending Triangle Tech in June for Welding. While in high school, Colton was Captain of the Varsity Union/ ACV Football team and played Basketball. He was President of the Grid Iron Club. Colton enjoys spending time with his family, girlfriend Mia, and friends.
School activities and sports: Football, basketball
Awards: Small School South Defensive Player of the Year
Favorite teacher: Mr. Hepler
Favorite subject: Holocaust
Favorite memories from school: “The Boyz”
Future plans: Triangle Tech for welding
Pets: Dog Bailey
Favorite joke: What do you call a magical owl? Who-denie.
Favorite bands: Imgo, Drake, Ugly God
Favorite movies: The Shawshank Redemption
Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Lebron James, Pat Tillman
What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Juice boxes
Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No, it’s not hot.
Toilet paper, over or under? Over
Thank you’s: My mom, grandparents, The Boyz, Mia Sherman, Brad Dittman
ABOUT SENIOR SPOTLIGHT
Each student who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on exploreClarion.com. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.
Students must be from a school within Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango Counties to be included.
Students who would like to be featured can sign up here.
Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.
The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.