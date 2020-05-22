 

Featured Local Event

Senior Spotlight: Union’s Colton Hoffman

Friday, May 22, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

inbound8017250355936195864 - Lindsey MooreWith graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Colton Hoffman.

Name: Colton Hoffman
School: Union
Hometown: Rimersburg
Parents: Lindsey Moore

About Colton: Colton will be attending Triangle Tech in June for Welding. While in high school, Colton was Captain of the Varsity Union/ ACV Football team and played Basketball. He was President of the Grid Iron Club. Colton enjoys spending time with his family, girlfriend Mia, and friends.

School activities and sports: Football, basketball

Awards: Small School South Defensive Player of the Year

Favorite teacher: Mr. Hepler

Favorite subject: Holocaust

Favorite memories from school: “The Boyz”

Future plans: Triangle Tech for welding

Pets: Dog Bailey

inbound6157058726576134392 - Lindsey Moore

Favorite joke: What do you call a magical owl? Who-denie.

Favorite bands: Imgo, Drake, Ugly God

ug

Favorite movies: The Shawshank Redemption

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Lebron James, Pat Tillman

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Juice boxes

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No, it’s not hot.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: My mom, grandparents, The Boyz, Mia Sherman, Brad Dittman

ABOUT SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Each student who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on exploreClarion.com. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.

Students must be from a school within Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango Counties to be included.

Students who would like to be featured can sign up here.

Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.

The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:


Barrow-Civic Theatre

Extreme Machine Fabricating

Matt Higgins

Eric Shick

Trails End Restaurant

UPMC Urgent Care – Clarion


