SPONSORED: Optical World in Seneca Open for Your Family’s Eye Care Needs

Friday, May 22, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

optical worldSENECA, Pa. – For over 40 years, Optical World has been providing the area with a knowledgeable staff, outstanding service, and a large selection of frames – all at an affordable price. They are open for business, once again!

Optical World is happy to announce in addition to scheduling routine eye exams, they are back open for glasses repairs, as well as glasses and contact sales.

optical 3

Optical World features the areas only in-house edging lab, which allows them to provide you with new glasses faster than anywhere else.

optical 1

Efforts they are making to help keep you safe: 

  • They have limited their schedule to minimize the number of people in the office at one time.
  • All equipment, surfaces, and eyeglass frames are disinfected between every patient.

These precautions are to protect both patients and employees, regardless of risk level.

optical 2

Call Optical World at 814-677-7048 to schedule an exam.

Optical World hours:
Monday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
