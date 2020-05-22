State Police Calls: Harassment Incidents

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Clarion Township

Around 2:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a 60-year-old Clarion woman’s residence on Stone House Road in Clarion Township for a report of a known 83-year-old Knox man yelling outside the residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Sligo Borough

On Wednesday, May 20, a case of disorderly conduct and harassment was reported to Clarion-based State Police.

Police say sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, an incident occurred involving a 44-year-old Hawthorn woman and a 42-year-old Sligo woman at a location on Bald Eagle Street in Sligo Borough.

The investigation is ongoing.

