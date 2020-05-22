 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Calls: Harassment Incidents

Friday, May 22, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Clarion Township

Around 2:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a 60-year-old Clarion woman’s residence on Stone House Road in Clarion Township for a report of a known 83-year-old Knox man yelling outside the residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Sligo Borough

On Wednesday, May 20, a case of disorderly conduct and harassment was reported to Clarion-based State Police.

Police say sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, an incident occurred involving a 44-year-old Hawthorn woman and a 42-year-old Sligo woman at a location on Bald Eagle Street in Sligo Borough.

The investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.