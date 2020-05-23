Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County; State Total Nearing 67,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 725 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Saturday, May 23, bringing the statewide total to 66,983. There are 5,096 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 112 new deaths.

There are 321,469 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, May 23, 59% have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/23/20 – 725

5/22/20 – 866

5/21/20 – 980

5/20/20 – 746

5/19/20 – 610

5/18/20 – 822

5/17/20 – 623

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered*** 66,983 5,096 321,469 59%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure 65,209 1,774 513

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 2% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 16% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 222 2659 Allegheny 1753 26185 Armstrong 58 1112 Beaver 552 3220 Bedford 37 629 Berks 3845 10034 Blair 46 2349 Bradford 44 1308 Bucks 4839 16573 Butler 216 3371 Cambria 56 3118 Cameron 2 116 Carbon 227 1989 Centre 143 1836 Chester 2364 10110 Clarion 28 636 Clearfield 34 926 Clinton 49 505 Columbia 342 1164 Crawford 21 975 Cumberland 584 3994 Dauphin 1061 8682 Delaware 6114 17460 Elk 6 281 Erie 210 3797 Fayette 94 2863 Forest 7 64 Franklin 711 4523 Fulton 14 188 Greene 27 694 Huntingdon 227 742 Indiana 89 1128 Jefferson 7 465 Juniata 94 301 Lackawanna 1476 5235 Lancaster 2790 13677 Lawrence 74 1138 Lebanon 900 4031 Lehigh 3628 12459 Luzerne 2631 9495 Lycoming 158 1976 McKean 11 478 Mercer 103 1327 Mifflin 57 1094 Monroe 1302 5031 Montgomery 6464 29993 Montour 50 3117 Northampton 2866 11585 Northumberland 164 1235 Perry 45 597 Philadelphia 17208 49347 Pike 476 1839 Potter 4 131 Schuylkill 576 3973 Snyder 38 356 Somerset 37 1480 Sullivan 2 82 Susquehanna 95 628 Tioga 16 486 Union 52 958 Venango 8 453 Warren 3 323 Washington 135 3777 Wayne 117 851 Westmoreland 437 8131 Wyoming 33 392 York 904 11797 View as a clickable county or zip code level map Opens In A New Window Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Female 36,823 55% Male 29,472 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 685 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases** African American/Black 8061 12% Asian 909 1% White 17,864 27% Other 376 1% Not reported 39,773 59% * 59% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 997 13154 17 Northeast 12563 49504 140 Northwest 433 10979 18 Southcentral 4730 41586 75 Southeast 43239 151167 899 Southwest 3247 55079 44 EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities. COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/22/2020 at 3:00 p.m.)

The LTCF data will be updated on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

More data is available here.

