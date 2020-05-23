 

Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County; State Total Nearing 67,000

Saturday, May 23, 2020 @ 01:05 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Dr. LevineHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 725 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Saturday, May 23, bringing the statewide total to 66,983. There are 5,096 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 112 new deaths.

There are 321,469 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, May 23, 59% have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/23/20 – 725
5/22/20 – 866
5/21/20 – 980
5/20/20 – 746
5/19/20 – 610
5/18/20 – 822
5/17/20 – 623

 

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered***
66,983 5,096 321,469 59%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
65,209 1,774 513

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 2%
19-24 6%
25-49 37%
50-64 25%
65+ 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 16%
50-64 26%
65+ 57%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County  Total Cases Negatives 
Adams 222 2659
Allegheny 1753 26185
Armstrong 58 1112
Beaver 552 3220
Bedford 37 629
Berks 3845 10034
Blair 46 2349
Bradford 44 1308
Bucks 4839 16573
Butler 216 3371
Cambria 56 3118
Cameron 2 116
Carbon 227 1989
Centre 143 1836
Chester 2364 10110
Clarion 28 636
Clearfield 34 926
Clinton 49 505
Columbia 342 1164
Crawford 21 975
Cumberland 584 3994
Dauphin 1061 8682
Delaware 6114 17460
Elk 6 281
Erie 210 3797
Fayette 94 2863
Forest 7 64
Franklin 711 4523
Fulton 14 188
Greene 27 694
Huntingdon 227 742
Indiana 89 1128
Jefferson 7 465
Juniata 94 301
Lackawanna 1476 5235
Lancaster 2790 13677
Lawrence 74 1138
Lebanon 900 4031
Lehigh 3628 12459
Luzerne 2631 9495
Lycoming 158 1976
McKean 11 478
Mercer 103 1327
Mifflin 57 1094
Monroe 1302 5031
Montgomery 6464 29993
Montour 50 3117
Northampton 2866 11585
Northumberland 164 1235
Perry 45 597
Philadelphia 17208 49347
Pike 476 1839
Potter 4 131
Schuylkill 576 3973
Snyder 38 356
Somerset 37 1480
Sullivan 2 82
Susquehanna 95 628
Tioga 16 486
Union 52 958
Venango 8 453
Warren 3 323
Washington 135 3777
Wayne 117 851
Westmoreland 437 8131
Wyoming 33 392
York 904 11797

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases  Percent of Cases*
Female 36,823 55%
Male 29,472 44%
Neither 3 0%
Not reported 685 1%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**
African American/Black 8061 12%
Asian 909 1%
White 17,864 27%
Other 376 1%
Not reported 39,773 59%

* 59% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive 
Northcentral 997 13154 17
Northeast 12563 49504 140
Northwest 433 10979 18
Southcentral 4730 41586 75
Southeast 43239 151167 899
Southwest 3247 55079 44

EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

 

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Saturdayday, May 23, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


