A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Scattered showers, mainly after 5pm. Widespread dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Memorial Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

