 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, May 23, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – Scattered showers, mainly after 5pm. Widespread dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Memorial Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.