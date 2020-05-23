Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry-Raspberry Trifle

This delicious recipe is a perfect dessert for your Memorial Day Weekend!

Strawberry-Raspberry Trifle

Ingredients

3 cups cold fat-free milk

2 – 1 oz. packages sugar-free instant white chocolate pudding mix

1 – 10 oz. prepared angel food cake, cut into 1-inch cubes

3 cups sliced fresh strawberries

3 cups fresh raspberries

1 – 8 oz. carton frozen reduced-fat whipped topping, thawed

3 whole strawberries, quartered

Directions

~In a large bowl, whisk milk and pudding mix for two minutes.

~Place a third of the cake cubes in a 3-1/2-qt. glass serving bowl. Top with a third of the pudding, one cup sliced strawberries, 1-1/2 cups raspberries and a third of the whipped topping. Layer with a third of the cake and pudding, one cup strawberries, and a third of the whipped topping.

~Top with remaining cake, pudding, strawberries, raspberries, and whipped topping. Garnish with quartered strawberries.

~Serve immediately, or cover and chill until serving.

