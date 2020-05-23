Cleora Blanche (Knapp) Schaffer, 85, of Maumee OH, formerly of Brookville, PA, went to be with the lord during the early morning hours of Friday, May 22, 2020, while a resident of the Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee, OH.

Cleora was born on October 9, 1934, to the late William and Gladys (Delp) Knapp in Clover Township, PA.

She graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School with the class of 1953. She went on to work as a bill collector for Finance Systems of Toledo where she worked for around twenty years until her retirement.

Cleora was a longtime member of the Northwest Baptist Church in Toledo, OH. She enjoyed arts and crafts. She loved teaching especially young minds which she practiced with her Sunday school teachings. She also enjoyed cowboy shows and the memorabilia that went with them.

Cleora loved all children but had a special place in her heart for those in her family to whom she was known as Mom, Grandma, and Gigi. Cleora is survived by one daughter; Patti L. (Armagost) Lazenby of Maumee, OH; three grandchildren; Paul J. (Stephanie) Lazenby; Danielle (Arron) Muir; Mark Lazenby; and their father Dennis Lazenby. She is also survived by five great grandchildren; Bryce, Hailey, Jason, Tyler, Presley; one sister; Joyce (Knapp) Toven of Brookville, PA; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in passing by three sisters; Betty (Knapp) Mohney; Leona (Knapp) Davis; Myrtle (Knapp) Terwilliger; two brothers; Rich Knapp; Burton Knapp; and one brother in law; Jere Toven.

A private family viewing will take place followed by a private service which will be broadcast as a live stream from the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. The broadcast will start on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 1:00pm. The service will be officiated by Pastor Terry Felt.

Interment will take place at Saint John’s (Windy Hill) Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-849-7375, leaving their name and address with the answering service.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to The National Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

The live broadcast may be viewed by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/29900 into your web browser.

