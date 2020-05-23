Deborah Lynn Park, 61, of Charlotte, TN (formerly of Oil City, PA), was born on December 27, 1958, and passed away after a sixteen-year battle with emphysema on May 20, 2020.

Deb always put her entire being into everything she did. As a single mother, she put herself through a trade school, becoming a machinist at General Electric in Grove City, PA. Deb attended the Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. She overcame many obstacles in life and inspired people around her to do the same. Her strength permeated her spirit and will continue to shine through her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and music. She sewed and knitted many beautiful items. She was an avid reader, but always had time for watching the Waltons. She was also very good at drawing.

She was a cherished friend and pseudo-mom to many of her children’s friends, always there when someone needed her. Whether someone just needed an ear to listen, food to eat, or a roof to sleep under, she was there to help. She always wanted everyone to feel welcome. She also loved animals very much, and was known for having some of the ugliest (but sweetest) dogs on the planet!

Deb is survived by her children, Aaron Park, Hilary (McCauslin) Buchanan and husband Braden, Benjamin Hickman, Sarah (Hickman) Wojtowicz and husband Wesly, Abygail Sharrar and fiance Rodrigo, Kathryn Park and partner Stephen, David Park, and partner Christina, as well as grandsons Seth, Zain, and Elyas, granddaughters Lillian, Isabell, Marla, Ava, Nora, and Erin, a sister, Barbara Geiger, and her stepmother, Nancy McCauslin.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Kathleen (McFadden) McCauslin, her father, Frederick D. McCauslin, Sr., two brothers, Frederick D. McCauslin, Jr. and Edward J. McCauslin, and her husband, Patrick L. Park.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in Deborah’s name to the Humane Society or other local animal shelters.

