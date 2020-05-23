 

Man Accused of Failing to Pay for Scrap Metal Faces Hearing Next Week

Saturday, May 23, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

law and gavelCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing a hearing next week on a theft charge for reportedly failing to pay for scrap metal he had collected from an Elk Township property.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Todd Richard Johnson, of Polk, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in Clarion County Central Court at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26. on a third-degree felony charge of Theft by Deception – False Impression.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred at a property on Millerstown Road in Elk Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:18 a.m. on September 18, 2019, a known victim reported that Todd Richard Johnson failed to pay him for $2,500.00 worth of scrap metal that Johnson removed from the above-described location.

The victim told police that Johnson removed the metal on or around November 15, 2018, and was to pay at a later date, but failed to do so and failed to keep up communication with the victim, the complaint indicates.

The complaint states an interview with Johnson found he knowingly has not paid for the scrap metal he removed from the victim’s property,

Johnson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 10:00 a.m. on March 10.

He is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.


