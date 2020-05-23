Philip P. Pearsall, 55, of Titusville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning May 20, 2020 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Philip was born on December 15, 1964 in Franklin, PA, a son of Dona Smith Pearsall and the late John R. Pearsall.

Philip was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1983. He was a graduate of Penn State University earning a degree in Turf Grass Science.

Following graduation from college, Philip was employed at Ehrlich’s Lawn Care in Harrisburg. He was the former grounds keeper at Peek n Peak Resort for their upper course. He was currently employed at Franklin Bronze in Franklin.

Philip enjoyed working out, exercising, and working on his cars and heavy equipment. He was also an avid gun collector.

Philip is survived by his mother, Dona Pearsall of Brookville; his companion, Martha Gratto of French Creek, NY; a brother, Kenneth Pearsall of Conneaut Lake; a sister, Sherry Warner and husband Craig of Grove City; a sister-in-law, Ludim Pedroza; three nieces; a nephew; two great nephews; two great nieces; and two uncles, Gene Smith and wife Janet of Punxsutawney and Wayne Smith and wife Connie of Knox.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Pearsall.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA on Tuesday, May 26th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM following the guidelines for Covid-19.

A private service will be conducted for the family on Wednesday.

Interment will be in Richardsville Cemetery, Brookville, PA.

The family asks that memorials be made to the Cherrytree Volunteer Fire Department.

