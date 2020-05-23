Robert (Bob) A. Rissmiller, 81, completed his earthly duties on May 20, 2020 after extended illnesses. He answered his Heavenly Father’s call to eternal peace and leaves this world a better place by his love and care over the years.

Bob was born September 16, 1938 to Rev. C. F. and Grace Rissmiller in Akron, OH. They, and a sister, Evelyn, preceded him to grace, as did his bride, Martha (Miller) Rissmiller.

Bob graduated from Keystone High School in 1957.

He served his country in the Army and Army National Guard, and his community as a favorite milkman, fireman and Justice of the Peace, followed by a long career as a Project Engineer in the glass industry. His work ultimately led Bob and his family to settle in the Indiana home of Ball Glass, with many adventures along the way. He retired from St. Gobain Containers in 2005.

Bob leaves behind two “only daughters”, Teena Kennedy and Brenda Thacker; grandsons Aaron Kennedy, Ryan Kennedy and Martin Thacker; a great granddaughter, Edith Kennedy; his long-time special friend, Helga Vance; his brother, Charles Rissmiller; his sister, Judith Weaver (husband Richard); as well as many nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials may be made to an organization of your choice or by your own action to oldhay ovelay eepday, just like Bob demonstrated by his life.

