Say What?!: Grocery Store Chain Re-Purposes Salad Bars to Serve Booze, Cereal, Candy

Saturday, May 23, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Grocery-store-chain-re-purposes-salad-bars-to-serve-booze-cereal-candyCHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri-based grocery store chain is finding creative ways to use its closed-down salad bars, with stores using them as beer and liquor bars, cereal bars and even an “energy bar.”

Dierbergs Markets, based in Chesterfield, Mo., said its stores closed all salad bars due to COVID-19 concerns in March, and the bars sat bare until Rick Rodemacher, store director of the location in Manchester, Mo., decided to stock the one at his store with other items.

Read the full story here.


