Senior Spotlight: Union’s Sierra Salvo to Study Computer Science at IUP

With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Sierra Salvo.

Name: Sierra Salvo

School: Union

Hometown: Rimersburg

Parents: Ange and Nicole

About Sierra: In my spare time, I like to draw and paint. I love the game of softball and play it every chance I get.

School activities and sports: I was involved in many activities in my high school. They include: varsity softball, prom committee, travel club, art club, jazz band, honors band, district band, region band, Spanish club, student council, and NHS. I am also a member of the Baker Street Church of God Youth Group.

Awards: Student of the Week and Laurel Eye Clinic Student of the Month

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Claypoole., Chemistry teacher

Favorite subject: Chemistry

Favorite memories from school: Hanging out in Mrs. Claypoole room during lunch and study halls.

Future plans: My future plans are to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania to major in computer science.

Advice for future students: Work hard and strive to be your best.

Pets: Two dogs

Favorite bands: Panic! at the Disco

Favorite movies: All of the Harry Potter movies

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Noah Centineo (actor/model)

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Ham and cheese wedgie

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No, you don’t eat soup for breakfast

Toilet paper, over or under? Under

Thank you’s: I’d like to thank my parents for pushing me. And, I’d like to thank the teachers and staff at Union. I’ve always had support from them no matter what happened, and I’ll cherish that forever

ABOUT SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Each student who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on exploreClarion.com. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.

Students must be from a school within Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango Counties to be included.

Students who would like to be featured can sign up here.

Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.

The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:

