Woman Who Overdosed While Seven Months Pregnant Facing Child Endangerment Charges

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Felony child endangerment charges have been filed against a Venango County woman who overdosed while pregnant and gave birth prematurely a day later.

Court documents indicate the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Tasia Lynne Tate, of Franklin.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:05 p.m. on Monday, January 6, Franklin Police, Community Ambulance Service, and Franklin Fire Department were dispatched to a residence on Erie Street for a report of an unresponsive 34-year-old female. At the scene, the woman, identified as Tasia Lynne Tate, who was seven months pregnant at the time, was given two doses of Narcan and then transported by Community Ambulance Service to UPMC Northwest.

On Wednesday, January 8, around 12:29 a.m., Franklin Police were requested to assist Community Ambulance Service at the same residence again. Lieutenant Edwards spoke to a paramedic at the scene who advised that the baby was stillborn; however, as Lt. Edwards began a death investigation, the baby’s leg began to move, showing signs of life. He advised the paramedics of this, and the baby was placed on a monitor which indicated an extremely low heart-rate. CPR was then performed on the child, and the child was transported to UPMC Northwest and later transferred to Magee Women’s Hospital of UPMC.

The child’s urine drug screen was positive for cocaine, buprenorphine, and oxycodone as a result of Tate’s drug use, the complaint states.

The child was born at approximately 29 weeks gestation and weighted approximately 2.08 pounds.

Tate was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, on the following charge:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

She remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on June 3, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.