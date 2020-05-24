Police Seeking Information on Deadly Shooting in Forest County

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police is asking the public for information on the deadly shooting that occurred early Friday morning in Marienville.

It was reported that 36-year-old Richard M. Gardner, of Greensburg, and 45-year-old Brian J. Schill, of Tionesta, engaged in a physical altercation on South Forest Street, near State Route 66, in Marienville Borough, Forest County, around 12:10 a.m. on Friday, May 22.

According to police, during the altercation, Gardner produced a handgun and fired at Schill, striking him twice. Schill was pronounced dead at the scene by Forest County Coroner Norman J. Wimer.

The subsequent investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, Forest County District Attorney Alyce M. Busch, and Forest County coroner Norman J. Wimer resulted in the filing of one count of Homicide against Gardner. Gardner was remanded to Warren County Jail without bond, pending a preliminary hearing.

Forest County coroner Norman Wimer, he was summoned to the scene at 12:42 a.m. on Friday.

Wimer stated that “an undisclosed white female was involved in the altercation and was not injured. The event took place in the parking area in front of the Kelly Hotel in Marienville.”

An autopsy took place on Friday, and the coroner ruled the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest. The manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Marienville station at 814-927-5060. Ask for the criminal investigative unit.

RELATED:

Homicide Charges Filed in Deadly Shooting

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.