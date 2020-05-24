 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, May 24, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 9 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 10pm, then a chance of showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


