Brian J. Schill, age 45, of Tionesta, PA, died on Friday, May 22, 2020, in Marienville, PA. He was born September 19, 1974 in Clarion, PA, son of Howard J. “Slim” Schill of Tionesta, and Robin M. (Slaugenhaupt) Schill of Knox, PA.

He graduated from North Clarion High School in 1992. He was a well-known self-employed carpenter in the area. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing. All of the joy during most of Brian’s adult life was shared with “Frankie”, a Golden Retriever Collie, who he cherished and who he lost a few years ago.

In addition to his parents he is survived by two sons, Korbin A. Schill, and his wife Carmen, who is stationed with the US Army at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky; Brian T. Schill who lives at home in Tionesta with his dad. A sister, Lori L. Likens and her husband Christopher of Pittsburgh, PA. Three nephews, Zachary, Alec and Nathan Likens, all also of Pittsburgh. There are several aunts, uncles and cousins. Also surviving his very special girlfriend, Renee M. Gordon of Marienville.

There will be no public visitation and a memorial service is planned for a later date. Memorial contributions will be accepted by the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home PO Box 389 Tionesta, PA 16353 to assist the family in defraying funeral costs. Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

