Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Smokin’ Hot Deviled Eggs
Sunday, May 24, 2020 @ 12:05 AM
This variation of deviled eggs has a nice kick!
Smokin’ Hot Deviled Eggs
Ingredients
12 hard-boiled large eggs
1/2 cup mayonnaise
3 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, finely chopped
1 tablespoon capers, drained
1 tablespoon stone-ground mustard
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
Minced fresh cilantro
Directions
~Cut eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks; set whites aside.
~In a small bowl, mash yolks. Add the mayonnaise, chipotle peppers, capers, mustard, salt, and white pepper; mix well. Stuff or pipe into egg whites.
~Refrigerate until serving. Sprinkle with cilantro.
