Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Smokin’ Hot Deviled Eggs

This variation of deviled eggs has a nice kick!

Smokin’ Hot Deviled Eggs

Ingredients

12 hard-boiled large eggs

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, finely chopped

1 tablespoon capers, drained

1 tablespoon stone-ground mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

Minced fresh cilantro

Directions

~Cut eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks; set whites aside.

~In a small bowl, mash yolks. Add the mayonnaise, chipotle peppers, capers, mustard, salt, and white pepper; mix well. Stuff or pipe into egg whites.

~Refrigerate until serving. Sprinkle with cilantro.

