One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County; State Total Reaches 67,713

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 730 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Sunday, May 24, bringing the statewide total to 67,713. There are 5,124 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 28 new deaths.

There are 328,382 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, May 24, ​60% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/24/20 – 730

5/23/20 – 725

5/22/20 – 866

5/21/20 – 980

5/20/20 – 746

5/19/20 – 610

5/18/20 – 822

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered*** 67,713 5,124 328,382 60%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure 65,906 1,807 531

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 2% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 16% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 226 2722 Allegheny 1777 26461 Armstrong 58 1119 Beaver 554 3293 Bedford 37 644 Berks 3885 10311 Blair 46 2421 Bradford 44 1323 Bucks 4867 16992 Butler 219 3391 Cambria 57 3220 Cameron 2 118 Carbon 229 2039 Centre 146 1879 Chester 2390 10419 Clarion 29 644 Clearfield 34 943 Clinton 50 517 Columbia 344 1204 Crawford 22 979 Cumberland 592 4235 Dauphin 1099 8910 Delaware 6179 17938 Elk 6 287 Erie 209 3866 Fayette 94 2914 Forest 7 64 Franklin 734 4666 Fulton 14 192 Greene 27 704 Huntingdon 228 748 Indiana 89 1151 Jefferson 7 471 Juniata 95 309 Lackawanna 1491 5523 Lancaster 2854 13987 Lawrence 74 1140 Lebanon 909 4129 Lehigh 3651 12611 Luzerne 2645 9679 Lycoming 158 1996 McKean 11 490 Mercer 104 1338 Mifflin 58 1138 Monroe 1304 5109 Montgomery 6525 30605 Montour 50 3143 Northampton 2911 11832 Northumberland 170 1277 Perry 47 623 Philadelphia 17384 50067 Pike 477 1869 Potter 4 132 Schuylkill 585 4181 Snyder 38 364 Somerset 37 1527 Sullivan 2 84 Susquehanna 96 672 Tioga 16 495 Union 53 988 Venango 8 460 Warren 3 325 Washington 138 3823 Wayne 117 884 Westmoreland 440 8275 Wyoming 33 419 York 924 12103 View as a clickable county or zip code level map Opens In A New Window Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases Female 37,216 55% Male 29,809 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 685 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases African American/Black 8136 12% Asian 914 1% White 18,069 27% Other 380 1% Not reported 40,214 59% * 59% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 1007 13402 17 Northeast 12660 50637 140 Northwest 434 11125 19 Southcentral 4835 42840 78 Southeast 43696 154500 906 Southwest 3274 55878 44 EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities. COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/22/2020 at 3:00 p.m.)

The LTCF data will be updated on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Saturdayday, May 23, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.