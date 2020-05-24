 

One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County; State Total Reaches 67,713

Sunday, May 24, 2020 @ 01:05 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Dr. Rachel LevineHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 730 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Sunday, May 24, bringing the statewide total to 67,713. There are 5,124 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 28 new deaths.

There are 328,382 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, May 24, ​60% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/24/20 – 730
5/23/20 – 725
5/22/20 – 866
5/21/20 – 980
5/20/20 – 746
5/19/20 – 610
5/18/20 – 822

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered***
67,713 5,124 328,382 60%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
65,906 1,807 531

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 2%
19-24 6%
25-49 37%
50-64 25%
65+ 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 16%
50-64 26%
65+ 57%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 226 2722
Allegheny 1777 26461
Armstrong 58 1119
Beaver 554 3293
Bedford 37 644
Berks 3885 10311
Blair 46 2421
Bradford 44 1323
Bucks 4867 16992
Butler 219 3391
Cambria 57 3220
Cameron 2 118
Carbon 229 2039
Centre 146 1879
Chester 2390 10419
Clarion 29 644
Clearfield 34 943
Clinton 50 517
Columbia 344 1204
Crawford 22 979
Cumberland 592 4235
Dauphin 1099 8910
Delaware 6179 17938
Elk 6 287
Erie 209 3866
Fayette 94 2914
Forest 7 64
Franklin 734 4666
Fulton 14 192
Greene 27 704
Huntingdon 228 748
Indiana 89 1151
Jefferson 7 471
Juniata 95 309
Lackawanna 1491 5523
Lancaster 2854 13987
Lawrence 74 1140
Lebanon 909 4129
Lehigh 3651 12611
Luzerne 2645 9679
Lycoming 158 1996
McKean 11 490
Mercer 104 1338
Mifflin 58 1138
Monroe 1304 5109
Montgomery 6525 30605
Montour 50 3143
Northampton 2911 11832
Northumberland 170 1277
Perry 47 623
Philadelphia 17384 50067
Pike 477 1869
Potter 4 132
Schuylkill 585 4181
Snyder 38 364
Somerset 37 1527
Sullivan 2 84
Susquehanna 96 672
Tioga 16 495
Union 53 988
Venango 8 460
Warren 3 325
Washington 138 3823
Wayne 117 884
Westmoreland 440 8275
Wyoming 33 419
York 924 12103

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases  Percent of Cases
Female 37,216 55%
Male 29,809 44%
Neither 3 0%
Not reported 685 1%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases 
African American/Black 8136 12%
Asian 914 1%
White 18,069 27%
Other 380 1%
Not reported 40,214 59%

* 59% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive 
Northcentral 1007 13402 17
Northeast 12660 50637 140
Northwest 434 11125 19
Southcentral 4835 42840 78
Southeast 43696 154500 906
Southwest 3274 55878 44

EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

 

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Saturdayday, May 23, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


