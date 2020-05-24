Say What?!: Grizzly Bear With White Fur Caught on Camera in Canada

BANFF NATIONAL PARK, Canada – A traveler on a highway through the Rocky Mountains in Canada captured video of an unusual local resident — a white grizzly bear.

Cara Clarkson said she and her family were traveling the Trans-Canada Highway in Banff National Park when they spotted the white bear and its darker-colored sibling.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.