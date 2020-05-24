 

Senior Spotlight: Redbank’s Wiant Headed to CUP to Wrestle, Study Fitness and Nutrition

Sunday, May 24, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

70462783_1638834409582473_7519780337002479616_o - Tracy WiantWith graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Ethan Wiant.

Name: Ethan Wiant
School: Redbank Valley
Hometown: Oak Ridge
Parents: Tracy and Holly Wiant

Tell us about yourself: I’m a senior at Redbank Valley High School. I’ve wrestled for many years and did track and field for a year. I’ve committed to Clarion University to wrestle and plan to major in Nutrition and Fitness.

School activities and sports: Wrestling and Track

Awards: Wrestling – I was a 2x District 9 Champion, NW Regional Champion and 2x State Qualifier

Favorite teacher(s): Mr. Gold, Mr. Hepler, and Mrs. Lightner

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite memories from school: Class Trip to Washington DC and going to States in wrestling.

Future plans: Attend Clarion University to wrestle and major in Nutrition and Fitness.

Advice for future students: Don’t take anything for granted and always work hard.

Favorite bands: I like all music but listen to Eminem mostly.

Favorite movies: Any Marvel movie.

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Kyle Dake

kyle-dake

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Chicken Nuggets

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? Yes. Because it requires a bowl, spoon and has liquid and solid ingredients.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: I would like to thank my family, coaches and my friends for supporting me over the years and help push me to be the best I can be.

ABOUT SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Each student who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on exploreClarion.com. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.

Students must be from a school within Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango Counties to be included.

Students who would like to be featured can sign up here.

Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.

