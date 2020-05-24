SPONSORED: Sunday Special at The Korner Restaurant: Beef Tips Over Noodles, or Order from Their Menu!

 

Sunday Special at The Korner Restaurant: Beef Tips Over Noodles, or Order from Their Menu!

Sunday, May 24, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

korner-w-logo_10112019RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering beef tips over noodles as their special on Sunday, May 24, for takeout.

The daily specials are as follows:

  • Sunday, May 24 – Beef Tips Over Noodles
  • Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day) – CLOSED
  • Tuesday, May 26 – Liver and Onions
  • Wednesday, May 27 – Fish Sandwich or 4 piece Chicken Dinner
  • Thursday, May 28 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner
  • Friday, May 29 – Fish
  • Saturday, May 30 – Cook’s Choice

Menu is subject to change.

Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.

Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.

Call in your to-go orders or delivery at 814-473-8250. Pickup your orders at their ice cream window.

Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.

There is a $10.00 minimum for delivery.

Deliveries can be made in Sligo, Rimersburg, and as far as Squirrel Hill Road and Smithland Road pull off, towards Newbie.

Hours for to-go and delivery are:

Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

korner-burger

Don’t forget about dessert!

Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.

korner-3-dessert

Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.


