 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash in Construction Zone on Route 68

Sunday, May 24, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Lights of the police carMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash occurred on Friday afternoon in a work zone on State Route 68 in Monroe Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, 76-year-old Roy E. Summerville, of Rimersburg, and 58-year-old Martin A. Skinner, of New Bethlehem, were involved in the accident.

The collision occurred around 12:10 p.m. on Friday, May 22, in a construction zone on Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a Mack truck operated by Skinner was stopped at the traffic light, and Summerville failed to stop his 2012 Ford Escape in time before hitting the truck from the rear.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported Summerville to Clarion Hospital for possible injuries.

Skinner was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Summerville was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.