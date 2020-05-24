State Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash in Construction Zone on Route 68

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash occurred on Friday afternoon in a work zone on State Route 68 in Monroe Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, 76-year-old Roy E. Summerville, of Rimersburg, and 58-year-old Martin A. Skinner, of New Bethlehem, were involved in the accident.

The collision occurred around 12:10 p.m. on Friday, May 22, in a construction zone on Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a Mack truck operated by Skinner was stopped at the traffic light, and Summerville failed to stop his 2012 Ford Escape in time before hitting the truck from the rear.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported Summerville to Clarion Hospital for possible injuries.

Skinner was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Summerville was charged with a traffic violation.

