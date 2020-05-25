 

Monday, May 25, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 72.

7-Day Weather Forecast


