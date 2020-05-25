All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Grant Raybuck

Grant Raybuck served our country in the United States Army National Guard.

Name: Grant Raybuck

Born: December 15, 1939

Died: March 2, 2020

Hometown: Knox, PA

Branch: United States Army National Guard



Grant Raybuck was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard.

He served the community as an Eagle Scout leader for Wentlings Corners Troop #54.

Following his death, military honors were accorded him in the William N. Rupert Funeral Home by the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720, of Knox, where he was a member.

He was laid to rest in the Starr Cemetery in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Click here to view a full obituary.



