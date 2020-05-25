Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Peanut Bars

This sweet and delicious treat only takes four ingredients!

Chocolate-Peanut Bars

Ingredients

1 – 16-1/2 oz. package refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough

2 cups chocolate-covered peanuts

1 cup miniature marshmallows

1/2 cup butterscotch ice cream topping

Directions

~Press cookie dough into an ungreased 13-in. x 9-in. baking pan. Bake at 350° for 14 to 16 minutes or until edges are lightly browned and center is set.

~Sprinkle with peanuts and marshmallows; drizzle with ice cream topping. Bake six to eight minutes longer – or until marshmallows are puffed. Cool completely and cut into bars.

