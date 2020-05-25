 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Peanut Bars

Monday, May 25, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

This sweet and delicious treat only takes four ingredients!

Chocolate-Peanut Bars

Ingredients

1 – 16-1/2 oz. package refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough
2 cups chocolate-covered peanuts
1 cup miniature marshmallows
1/2 cup butterscotch ice cream topping

Directions

~Press cookie dough into an ungreased 13-in. x 9-in. baking pan. Bake at 350° for 14 to 16 minutes or until edges are lightly browned and center is set.

~Sprinkle with peanuts and marshmallows; drizzle with ice cream topping. Bake six to eight minutes longer – or until marshmallows are puffed. Cool completely and cut into bars.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.