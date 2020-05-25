 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Featured Local Job: Experienced Meat Cutter

Monday, May 25, 2020 @ 09:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Stillers Meats and Smokehouse looking for a responsible person that has experience in cutting meat, however It is not required.

They will train, if your willing to learn.

At this time they are looking for someone to work afternoon hours (after 1:00). However during training you will be ask to come in some mornings.

Some of the jobs you will be required to do are making bologna, beef sticks, jerky along with all other products. Cutting meat, also cutting for customers request in the evenings. Also help with clean up of kitchen and helping with customers at front counter if needed.

Applications can be submitted on Facebook here.

Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse is located on 3190 State Rt. 257 Seneca, Pa 16346.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.