Featured Local Job: Experienced Meat Cutter

Stillers Meats and Smokehouse looking for a responsible person that has experience in cutting meat, however It is not required.

They will train, if your willing to learn.

At this time they are looking for someone to work afternoon hours (after 1:00). However during training you will be ask to come in some mornings.

Some of the jobs you will be required to do are making bologna, beef sticks, jerky along with all other products. Cutting meat, also cutting for customers request in the evenings. Also help with clean up of kitchen and helping with customers at front counter if needed.

Applications can be submitted on Facebook here.

Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse is located on 3190 State Rt. 257 Seneca, Pa 16346.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.