Scammers Attempted to File for COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Using Stolen Identities

HARRISBURG, Pa. – On Sunday, Secretary Jerry Oleksiak announced the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) anti-fraud division has discovered attempts by scammers to try and bilk COVID-19 unemployment benefits using personal information obtained from sources outside of L&I.

The scammers are using this personal information to apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits – no L&I systems or data have been compromised.

“We have been on very high alert since reports began surfacing recently of scammers targeting unemployment benefits programs across the country. We are working closely with other state and federal agencies, as well as law enforcement, to investigate these incidents,” said Oleksiak. “I want to assure everyone, particularly people who have submitted information to L&I through our unemployment compensation programs, that none of our programs or data have been breached.

“These fraudsters are using personal information that they have obtained without permission from other sources to file for PUA benefits and route their payments to their own bank accounts. It is possible that many Pennsylvanians are not aware their identities were previously stolen and should keep a close eye on their credit rating, as well as remain vigilant in protecting their personal information.”

L&I will be sending additional information to all PUA claimants via U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday to ensure they applied and confirm that their personal information has not been compromised.

Anyone who receives a paper check in the mail and did not file for unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania should not cash the checks. The checks should be returned to:

Department of Treasury Comptroller’s Office

Attn: Mark Accorsi

Room 113, Finance Building

Harrisburg, PA 17120

Anyone who receives a direct deposit and did not file for unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania should not use the funds. The funds should be returned to:

Department of Labor & Industry

651 Boas St., Room 500

Harrisburg, PA 17121

Payments must be made by personal check, cashier’s check, certified check, or money order to the “PA UC Fund”. Please include a brief signed statement with the reason you are sending in the payment and include your printed name, address, last four of your social security number, phone number and email address.

Cashing the checks or using direct deposited funds knowing that you have not applied for PUA or any other UC program may be deemed fraud and repayment will be required.

We will be sure to provide important information and alerts for Pennsylvanians as this situation evolves.

L&I’s anti-fraud division remains committed to preventing, identifying, and blocking scams and is continuing its aggressive efforts to do so, including:

Cross matching data with other state agencies and across the country to detect fraud activity.

Working with the U.S. Department of Labor to prevent and detect fraudulent activities related to UC.

Report Fraud

Report fraudulent activity regarding Pennsylvania’s UC benefits:

Online Identity theft – if you suspect or know that someone is using your personal information such as your name, Social Security number, or date of birth without your knowledge or consent to file for UC benefits, complete and submit the Identity Theft Form . Unemployment claims fraud – if you know of individuals who are collecting UC benefits illegally, including people who are working and not reporting their wages for PA UC benefit purposes; or people who cannot work due to an illness, disability or incarceration, complete and submit the Unemployment Claims Fraud Form .



Phone PA Fraud Hotline – 1-800-692-7469



Police File a police report with the municipality you resided in at the time the unemployment benefits in question were paid. A copy of the police report must be provided to the Office of Unemployment Compensation.



If you are a victim of identity theft you may also report it to the Federal Trade Commission and start a recovery plan at https://www.identitytheft.gov/

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has also provided some helpful tips and instructions to consumers to check your credit more often through the COVID-19 emergency.

