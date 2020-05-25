 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Senior Spotlight: Knox’s Kline to Continue Serving in Army National Guard, Plans to Study Pediatric Nursing

Monday, May 25, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jake Bauer

caleb-klineWith graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Caleb Kline.

Name: Caleb Kline
School: Keystone
Hometown: Knox
Parents: Terry and Heather Kline

Tell us about yourself: I’m scout from Troop 55. I spent my summers at Custaloga Town Scout Reservation. I’m an avid camper and hiker. But most importantly I have a deep sense to help others who need it the most.

School activities and sports: Soccer, track and field. Boy Scouts

Favorite teacher: Mr. Everett

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite memories from school: Those games under the lights with my soccer team.

Future plans: Continue serving in the Army National Guard. Become a pediatric nurse. Set your goals high and don’t stop until you achieve them.

Advice for future students: Set your goals high and don’t stop until you achieve them.

Favorite bands: Imagine Dragons

Favorite movies: Interstellar

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Bear Grylls

bear

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? It’s definitely refried beans.

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? We don’t know what it is, but it’s an acceptable snack at any time of day.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: I’d like to thank my parents and especially my brother. Also, I’d like to thank my best friends family – the Bish’s.

ABOUT SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Each student who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on exploreClarion.com. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.

Students must be from a school within Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango Counties to be included.

Students who would like to be featured can sign up here.

Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.

The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:


Barrow-Civic Theatre

Extreme Machine Fabricating

Matt Higgins

Eric Shick

Trails End Restaurant

UPMC Urgent Care – Clarion


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.