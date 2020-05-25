Senior Spotlight: Knox’s Kline to Continue Serving in Army National Guard, Plans to Study Pediatric Nursing

With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Caleb Kline.

Name: Caleb Kline

School: Keystone

Hometown: Knox

Parents: Terry and Heather Kline

Tell us about yourself: I’m scout from Troop 55. I spent my summers at Custaloga Town Scout Reservation. I’m an avid camper and hiker. But most importantly I have a deep sense to help others who need it the most.

School activities and sports: Soccer, track and field. Boy Scouts

Favorite teacher: Mr. Everett

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite memories from school: Those games under the lights with my soccer team.

Future plans: Continue serving in the Army National Guard. Become a pediatric nurse. Set your goals high and don’t stop until you achieve them.

Advice for future students: Set your goals high and don’t stop until you achieve them.

Favorite bands: Imagine Dragons

Favorite movies: Interstellar

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Bear Grylls

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? It’s definitely refried beans.

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? We don’t know what it is, but it’s an acceptable snack at any time of day.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: I’d like to thank my parents and especially my brother. Also, I’d like to thank my best friends family – the Bish’s.

