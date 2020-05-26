A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 9 mph.

Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 79. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and 3am. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

