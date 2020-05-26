 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Buffalo Beef Burgers

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this tangy burger with a side of macaroni salad!

Buffalo Beef Burgers

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter, softened
2 tablespoons brown sugar
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup Louisiana-style hot sauce
2 pounds ground beef
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
6 kaiser rolls, split
1 celery rib, finely chopped
6 tablespoons crumbled blue cheese

Directions

~In a small bowl, beat butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add mayonnaise and hot sauce; beat until smooth. Set aside.

~Crumble beef into a large bowl; sprinkle with salt and pepper and mix well. Shape into six patties.
Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat for five to seven minutes on each side – or until a thermometer reads 160° and juices run clear.

~Place on rolls. Top each with two tablespoons Buffalo mayonnaise and one tablespoon each of celery and cheese.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.