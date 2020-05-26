Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Buffalo Beef Burgers

Serve this tangy burger with a side of macaroni salad!

Buffalo Beef Burgers

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter, softened

2 tablespoons brown sugar

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup Louisiana-style hot sauce

2 pounds ground beef

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

6 kaiser rolls, split

1 celery rib, finely chopped

6 tablespoons crumbled blue cheese

Directions

~In a small bowl, beat butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add mayonnaise and hot sauce; beat until smooth. Set aside.

~Crumble beef into a large bowl; sprinkle with salt and pepper and mix well. Shape into six patties.

Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat for five to seven minutes on each side – or until a thermometer reads 160° and juices run clear.

~Place on rolls. Top each with two tablespoons Buffalo mayonnaise and one tablespoon each of celery and cheese.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.